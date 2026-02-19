Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) shares are moving higher in extended trading on Thursday as rumors circulate on social media that the company is working with OpenAI.

AppLovin shares are climbing with conviction. What’s driving APP stock higher?

AppLovin Potentially Working To Monetize ChatGPT

AppLovin stock is getting a strong boost after the bell, following a post on social media that OpenAI held a capital raise call on Thursday and mentioned that the company has started working with AppLovin to monetize ChatGPT through ads.

The X user who made the post noted that he is “still trying to confirm this news.” Although the news has not been confirmed, multiple accounts have now reported similar details, sending shares of AppLovin higher after hours.

APP Stock Surges After The Bell

APP Price Action: AppLovin shares were up 6.80% in after-hours, trading at $441.22 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com