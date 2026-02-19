Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue results and issued full-year adjusted earnings per share guidance below estimates.

EPS Beat Offset By Revenue Miss, Soft Outlook

Molson reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.21, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16. The company reported revenue of $2.66 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion.

Net sales decreased 2.7% on a reported basis and 4% in constant currency. Underlying non-GAAP income before taxes totaled $296.8 million, representing a 13.8% decrease in constant currency.

"Despite a number of macroeconomic issues impacting our industry and our category, we navigated a tough year to protect and deliver on our revised bottom-line expectations while narrowly missing our top-line guidance," CEO Rahul Goyal said.

"We have a solid platform with our brands, infrastructure and people, and a strong balance sheet to weather this macro volatility," Goyal added.

Looking ahead, the company expects fiscal-year adjusted earnings per share between $4.61 and $4.82, versus the consensus estimate of $5.48. Furthermore, it expects revenue of $11.02 billion to $11.25 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $11.16 billion. The soft outlook appears to be pressuring shares on Thursday.

Analysts React To Earnings With Lower Targets

Molson has an average rating of Neutral and a consensus price target of $54.60. Here’s a look at the analyst changes that came in on Thursday.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Robert Ottenstein maintained an Outperform rating on Molson Coors and lowered the price target from $55 to $50.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Molson Coors and lowered the price target from $54 to $52.

Molson Shares Fall Thursday

TAP Price Action: At the time of writing, Molson shares are trading 5.29% lower at $48.14, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

