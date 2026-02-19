Despite initially slipping in after-hours trading following a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report, DoorDash Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) shares are rebounding in Thursday's premarket session.

The shift comes as investors look beyond the headline misses, adjusted earnings of 48 cents per share versus the Street's 60-cent estimate, and revenue of $3.96 billion that trailed the $3.99 billion consensus, and instead focus on the company's operating strength.

Growth Metrics Impress Despite Headline Misses

Total orders rose 32% year over year to 903 million, while Marketplace GOV increased 39% to $29.7 billion. DoorDash's first-quarter GOV outlook of $31 billion to $31.8 billion points to continued momentum.

The company exited 2025 with more than 56 million monthly active users and over 35 million DashPass, Wolt+, and Deliveroo Plus members.

U.S. restaurant Marketplace GOV posted its second-highest growth rate in fifteen quarters, while grocery and retail unit economics improved both year over year and sequentially, with more than 30% of U.S. MAUs engaging in those categories in December.

Deliveroo's fourth-quarter contribution to adjusted EBITDA also came in slightly ahead of expectations, reinforcing confidence that DoorDash's expanding international footprint is beginning to generate meaningful returns.

With broader markets under pressure — the Nasdaq fell 0.35% on Wednesday, the S&P 500 declined 0.26%, and the Russell 2000 dropped 0.53% — DoorDash's premarket strength stands out. The move suggests investors are leaning into the company's longer-term growth narrative despite the near-term earnings shortfall.

DoorDash Momentum: Trading Above SMAs

Currently, DoorDash is trading 11.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8.2% above its 100-day SMA, indicating a strong short-term momentum. Shares have increased approximately 25% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 52.67, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.10, above its signal line at 0.08, indicating bullish momentum for the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while the stock is stable, there is potential for upward movement.

Key Resistance : $200.00

: $200.00 Key Support: $180.00

DoorDash Earnings Forecast: Bullish Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5, 2026, earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 61 cents (Up from 44 cents YoY)

: 61 cents (Up from 44 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $3.98 Billion (Up from $3.03 Billion YoY)

: $3.98 Billion (Up from $3.03 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 87.6x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $285.75. Recent analyst moves include:

Guggenheim : Buy (Lowers Target to $275.00) (Jan. 29)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $275.00) (Jan. 29) Stifel : Hold (Lowers Target to $224.00) (Jan. 27)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $224.00) (Jan. 27) Keybanc: Overweight (Lowers Target to $275.00) (Jan. 20)

DASH Surges 11.72% in Premarket Trading

DASH Price Action: DoorDash shares were up 11.72% at $193.70 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

