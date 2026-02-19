Shares of Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company entered into an agreement to sell Depop.

Etsy and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have entered into a definitive agreement under which eBay will acquire Etsy's fashion marketplace Depop for approximately $1.2 billion in cash.

Etsy shares jumped 15.5% to $50.86 in the pre-market trading session.

