Shares of Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company entered into an agreement to sell Depop.
Etsy and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have entered into a definitive agreement under which eBay will acquire Etsy's fashion marketplace Depop for approximately $1.2 billion in cash.
Etsy shares jumped 15.5% to $50.86 in the pre-market trading session.
