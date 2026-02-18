Carvana shares are powering higher. What’s behind CVNA gains?

What Analysts Expect This Quarter

Analysts expect Carvana to post fourth‑quarter revenue of $5.23 billion, up from $3.55 billion in the same quarter last year, according to Benzinga Pro. The company has topped Wall Street's revenue estimates in seven straight quarters.

On the earnings side, analysts are looking for fourth‑quarter EPS of $1.12, compared with 56 cents a year ago. Carvana has beaten profit expectations in eight of the last ten quarters.

In the third-quarter, Carvana reported 55% year‑over‑year revenue growth and sold 155,941 vehicles. The company has said it aims to sell more than 150,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter.

Carvana shares are down year‑to‑date in 2026 but have seen extreme swings in recent years, soaring to $375 during the pandemic, collapsing to around $4 in 2022, and then rallying back to roughly $485 in January 2026.

Technical Signals Lean Bearish

Carvana is currently positioned below its key moving averages, indicating a bearish sentiment in the short term. Traders should note that Carvana’s stock is trading 12.3% below its 20-day SMA and 16.2% below its 50-day SMA, which suggests it is struggling to gain upward momentum.

The RSI is currently at 35.23, which is considered neutral but leans toward oversold territory, indicating that while the stock isn’t in a strong oversold condition, it may still be lacking the buying pressure needed for a significant rebound.

MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock, meaning momentum may be currently weak, and traders should be cautious about potential downward movements.

Key support is at $310.00, while resistance is at $420.00. If the stock approaches support, it could signal a potential reversal or bounce, while a breach of resistance might indicate a shift in trend direction.

Carvana’s stock has seen a 12-month performance of 26.97%, which reflects a positive longer-term trend despite recent struggles. The stock has managed to recover significantly from its lows over the past year, but the current technical setup suggests caution.

CVNA Price Action: Carvana shares were up 3.32% at $362.60 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Charles-McClintock Wilson/Shutterstock