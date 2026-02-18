Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) shares are up on Wednesday as the company announced a major strategic move. The stock’s rise is occurring while the broader market also shows positive trends, with major indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 posting gains.

MSG Sports Plans Knicks-Rangers Spin-Off

The Board of Directors of the company has unanimously approved a plan to explore a potential spin-off that would separate the New York Knicks and New York Rangers businesses into two distinct publicly traded companies.

This initiative is intended to give shareholders a clearer view of each company’s assets and growth potential. If pursued, the spin-off is expected to be structured as a tax-free distribution to all shareholders.

The Knicks company would include the NBA franchise and the Westchester Knicks. The Rangers company would comprise the NHL team and the Hartford Wolf Pack.

If completed, MSGS shareholders would receive a pro-rata distribution of 100% of the new company’s stock, pending league and board approvals.

“Both the Knicks and Rangers are premier teams in their respective leagues, with storied histories and large and passionate fan bases. We believe this proposed transaction would provide each company with enhanced strategic flexibility, its own defined business focus, and clear characteristics for investors,” commented Jim Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

MSG Sports Stock Surges 66.10% Yearly

Over the past 12 months, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has seen a significant uptrend, rising 66.10%. The stock is currently trading at $340.00, which is well above its 20-day SMA of $284.27 and its 200-day SMA of $221.42, indicating strong bullish momentum. This performance is supported by a golden cross that occurred in September, typically a bullish trading signal.

The technical indicators show a mixed scenario. The RSI is at 67.93, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, hovering near the upper threshold of the neutral zone. Meanwhile, the MACD presents a bearish signal, with the MACD line at 5.3792 below the signal line at 6.0328, suggesting potential downward pressure in the near term.

MSGS Earnings Forecast: EPS and Revenue Growth

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is slated to provide its next financial update on May 1, 2026. Here are the key forward-looking metrics and analyst expectations:

EPS Estimate : 58 cents (Up from a loss of 59 cents YoY)

: 58 cents (Up from a loss of 59 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $430.32 million (Up from $424.20 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $261.70. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $337.00) (Feb. 13)

: Buy (Raises Target to $337.00) (Feb. 13) JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $305.00) (Feb. 6)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $305.00) (Feb. 6) Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $290.00) (Dec. 16, 2025)

MSGS Scores High on Benzinga Edge Momentum

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Madison Square Garden Sports, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value Rank : Weak (Score: 4.09) — The stock is trading at a premium compared to its peers.

: Weak (Score: 4.09) — The stock is trading at a premium compared to its peers. Momentum Rank: Bullish (Score: 87.72) — Stock is outperforming the broader market in terms of price momentum.

The Verdict: Madison Square Garden Sports’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed investment profile. While the high Momentum score indicates strong market performance, the low Value score suggests that the stock might be overpriced, advising investors to be cautious with their investment timing.

MSGS Influential in Key ETFs

Significance: Because MSGS carries meaningful weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

MSGS Price Action: Madison Square Garden shares were up 13.69% at $334.00 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Xackery Irving via Shutterstock