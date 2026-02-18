In what could be described as a "Hail Mary" for a company currently treading water at penny-stock levels, Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) announced a strategic partnership Wednesday with data-giant Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) .

The move, designed to accelerate the deployment of Palantir's Foundry and Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), sent Rackspace shares into a triple-digit rally.

But beneath the AI-powered press release lies a sobering reality: Rackspace is desperately in need of a lifeline.

A Partnership of Necessity

The deal positions Rackspace as a strategic partner for data migration and global implementation services.

According to the release, Rackspace will host Palantir's software within its Private Cloud and UK Sovereign data centers, targeting highly regulated industries that remain wary of the public cloud.

On paper, the logic is sound. Palantir needs a boots-on-the-ground implementation arm to scale its AIP platform, and Rackspace has decades of experience managing enterprise workloads.

However, Rackspace currently claims just 30 Palantir-trained engineers—a drop in the bucket for a global enterprise.

While the company promises to scale that number to 250 within 12 months, skeptics wonder if a company facing significant financial headwinds can afford to retrain its workforce fast enough to matter.

Distressed Financials vs. AI Hype

The Palantir partnership news arrives about one week before Rackspace's Q4 earnings report.

Prior to Wednesday’s spike, RXT shares were languishing near a 52-week low of 41 cents, with a market capitalization hovering around $100 million—a staggering fall for a former cloud pioneer.

With a debt burden exceeding $2.8 billion and a string of quarterly losses, according to data from Benzinga Pro, Rackspace is a distressed asset.

Analysts maintain a consensus Sell rating on Rackspace stock, citing a negative debt-to-equity ratio and shaky financial health status.

Investors should investigate if the Palantir tie-up is more of a branding exercise than a fundamental business pivot.

The Verdict

Palantir, with its $318 billion market cap, loses very little if this collaboration fails to gain traction.

For Rackspace, however, the deal could be make-or-break.

While the market reacted with typical AI-fueled euphoria on Wednesday, a 200% gain in a stock that had been trading at 40 cents doesn’t fix a broken balance sheet.