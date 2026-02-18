Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) shares are trading higher Wednesday morning, despite a lack of company-specific news for the session.

The stock is moving higher a day after a new Schedule 13G/A filing revealed that Driehaus Capital Management owns 8.51 million Class A shares of Planet Labs, representing a 2.91% stake as of Dec. 31.

Here’s what investors need to know.

Planet Labs stock is surging to new heights today. Why is PL stock surging?

13G Signals Institutional Confidence

The institutional investor reported shared voting and dispositive power over the position in an amended filing dated Feb. 17. The disclosure confirms that a well-known active manager remains a significant shareholder despite recent volatility in small-cap growth names.

Many traders view 13G filings as a sign professional investors see attractive risk-reward at current levels and are willing to commit fresh capital.

Why The Filing Is Bullish For Planet Labs

The Schedule 13G form indicates Driehaus is taking a passive ownership stance rather than pursuing activist changes, reducing fears of near-term strategic disruption while still highlighting institutional conviction in the business. A 2.9% stake suggests the manager sees meaningful upside relative to downside risk.

For Planet Labs, institutional ownership can improve trading liquidity, broaden research coverage and support valuation as other funds take notice of the position.

Retail investors often interpret this type of institutional position as a vote of confidence in the company's long-term growth story, which can create additional buying pressure and push PL shares higher in the short term.

PL Stock Shows Bullish Momentum

Currently, Planet Labs is trading 0.3% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.2% above its 50-day SMA, indicating a strong longer-term trend.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 292.00%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, suggesting bullish sentiment.

The RSI is at 47.74, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD shows a value of -0.1861, below its signal line at 0.3487, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, reflecting the stock’s current indecisiveness.

Key Resistance : $25.00

: $25.00 Key Support: $24.00

Upcoming Earnings And Analyst Outlook

Planet Labs is slated to provide its next financial update on March 19.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 8 cents)

: Loss of 8 cents (Up from Loss of 8 cents) Revenue Estimate: $78.18 million (Up from $61.55 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $13.39. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $26.00) (Jan. 14)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $26.00) (Jan. 14) Wedbush : Outperform (Raises Target to $28.00) (Jan. 13)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $28.00) (Jan. 13) Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $30.00) (Jan. 13)

PL Shares Climb Wednesday Morning

PL Price Action: Planet Labs shares were up 9.05% at $24.22 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

