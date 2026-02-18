Bladder Cancer Treatment Receives Approval

The authorization by the European Commission allows ImmunityBio to establish a substantial commercial footprint across four regulatory jurisdictions in less than two years from its initial FDA approval. This rapid expansion is pivotal as it includes key markets like the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where ANKTIVA has received authorization for two indications, highlighting its growing acceptance and potential impact on ImmunityBio’s market reach.

As part of the conditional authorization, ImmunityBio is committed to continuing long-term safety and efficacy follow-ups with trial participants, which will provide further data to support ANKTIVA’s use. This ongoing data collection is crucial for maintaining the authorization and potentially expanding its indications.

Stock Doubled Over Past Year

Over the past 12 months, ImmunityBio’s stock has surged by 123.73%, reflecting strong investor confidence boosted by significant regulatory approvals and positive trial results. Currently, the stock is trading at $7.46, which is 18.6% above its 20-day SMA of $6.32 and 159.3% above its 200-day SMA of $2.89. This performance indicates a robust upward trend supported by solid fundamentals.

The technical indicators show a mixed signal; the RSI at 56.81 suggests a neutral market sentiment, while the MACD, currently at 0.6488 below its signal line at 0.7993, indicates some bearish pressure. However, the significant distance above key moving averages provides a bullish counterpoint, suggesting underlying strength.

Upbeat Earnings Expectations

ImmunityBio, Inc. Common Stock is set to report earnings on March 2, 2026. With earnings just around the corner, analysts are finalizing their forecasts for the quarter.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 9 cents (Up from Loss of 9 cents YoY)

: Loss of 9 cents (Up from Loss of 9 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $37.51 million (Up from $7.55 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $11.80. Recent analyst moves include:

D. Boral Capital : Buy (Maintains Target to $24.00) (Feb. 17)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $24.00) (Feb. 17) HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Raises Target to $10.00) (Jan. 26)

: Buy (Raises Target to $10.00) (Jan. 26) D. Boral Capital: Buy (Maintains Target to $24.00) (Jan. 23)

Stock Rockets In Regular Trading

IBRX Price Action: ImmunityBio shares were up 28.74% at $7.75 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

