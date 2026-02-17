Details

The company reported:

Adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share, beating the consensus of 10 cents per share.

A revenue spike of 6% year over year (Y/Y) to $5.16 billion, beating analyst estimates of $4.58 billion.

$945 million in operating cash flow and $817 million in industrial free cash flow absorption.

Segment Performance

Agricultural net sales increased 5% Y/Y to $3.60 billion, driven by price realization and favorable foreign exchange effects.

Meanwhile, Construction net sales rose 19% Y/Y to $853 million, led by higher shipment volumes and favorable price realization in North America.

However, Financial Services revenue fell 6% Y/Y to $700 million, driven by lower yields, lower average portfolio balances across all regions (except APAC), and weak equipment sales.

Management Commentary

“We continued reducing dealer inventories, advanced our Quality and Operational Excellence initiatives, and introduced products that directly address the evolving needs of farmers and builders.”

”As we move into 2026, we remain committed to prudent production planning, purposeful innovation, and delivering superior iron and technology integration. In this industry trough year, while markets are still moving slowly, CNH is moving fast in its transformation and engagement of exceptional colleagues to deliver on our ambitious commitments.” CEO Gerrit Marx said in the earnings release.

Outlook

CNH Industrial expects FY26 adjusted EPS of 35-45 cents vs the street view of 54 cents.

The company sees free cash flow of Industrial Activities of $150 million and $350 million for the year. It also expects net sales in the construction and agriculture segments to be flat and down 5%, respectively.

Farmers are contending with a difficult environment marked by depressed crop prices, elevated input costs, and trade uncertainty. These pressures can further dampen North American demand for agricultural equipment, while EMEA should see relative stability.

Overall, CNH Industrial projects that global retail demand will decline another 5% from 2025, reaching cyclical lows. CNH's Agriculture segment is responding by keeping production constrained, reducing dealer inventories, driving cost efficiencies, and adjusting to shifting trade policies, with a recovery in demand expected in 2027.

Construction equipment demand is expected to be largely flat in 2026, as gains in non-residential construction are offset by continued weakness in residential markets.

Price Action: CNH shares are down 2.43% at $13.06 at the last check on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock