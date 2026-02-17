EToro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) shares are trading higher Tuesday. The company reported fourth-quarter financial results before the market opened.
Fourth-Quarter Results And Buyback Increase
EToro reported adjusted earnings per share of 71 cents and revenue of approximately $3.88 billion for the fourth quarter. Shares jumped after the report was released, according to Benzinga Pro.
“Our fourth quarter results reflect the strength and resilience of our mult-asset business model,” said Meron Shani, CFO of EToro.
In the fourth quarter, net contribution totaled $227 million, down 10% year-over-year. Net income increased 16% to $69 million, while adjusted net income rose 6% to $70 million. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA declined 19% to $87 million in the quarter.
Funded accounts increased 9% year-over-year to 3.81 million and assets under administration grew 11% to $18.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $1.3 billion at quarter’s end.
“This was a milestone year for eToro. We became a publicly traded company and significantly advanced the build-out of our global financial super-app,” said Yoni Assia, CEO of EToro.
The company also announced a $100 million increase to its existing share repurchase program. Following the increase, total remaining authorization stands at $150 million. EToro said it additionally intends to enter into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase approximately $50 million of its common shares under the new authorization.
EToro Stock Rises Tuesday
ETOR Price Action: At the time of writing, EToro shares are trading 17.63% higher at $32.30, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
