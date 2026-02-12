The company's quarterly revenue of $172.6 million (up 23% year-over-year) and EPS doubled analyst expectations, marking what CEO Kip Compton described as a structural “inflection point” for the edge cloud platform.

FSLY stock is soaring. See the chart and price action here.

The Rise of Agentic AI

One driver of the investor euphoria is Fastly's emergence as a key gatekeeper for agentic AI—autonomous models and bots that navigate the web without human intervention.

Compton highlighted the shift as a fundamental change in how the internet functions:

“We’re seeing an increase in traffic related to agents … they often check a lot more websites, for instance, than you might. And that’s more traffic and all of that traffic is processed through the Fastly network for our Fastly customers,” Compton said on Fastly's earnings call Wednesday evening.

The CEO further explained that AI agents have become a core business driver.

“As the Internet moves into the age of agentic AI, it’s clear that the edge will play a pivotal role… We see AI increasingly as a tailwind for our business with increasing agentic AI traffic, AI bot management opportunities and AI workloads running on our platform,” Compton stated.

Security and Bot Optimization

While other companies struggle to handle the influx of automated traffic, Fastly is positioning itself as the platform that “optimizes” rather than just “blocks.”

Compton noted that enterprise conversations have matured rapidly:

“What I can share is that discussion has shifted from perhaps last summer, how do you block it to a much more nuanced and sophisticated conversation now about how do you optimize for it," he shared.

The strategy is showing up in Fastly's numbers. Security revenue accelerated to 32% growth, fueled by products designed to handle these specific AI challenges.

Financial Momentum and 2026 Outlook

CFO Rich Wong confirmed the company is leaning into the momentum, guiding 2026 revenue to a range of $700 million to $720 million, much higher than Wall Street’s previous estimates.

Fastly’s record 64% gross margin reflects the high-value nature of the new AI and security workloads.

“Our infrastructure is designed to power this edge intelligent layer optimizing authorized AI agents and blocking abuse,” Compton concluded. “As one of the leading edge cloud providers, Fastly is well positioned to capitalize on this transition.”

FSLY Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Fastly shares were up 88.61% at $17.56 on heavy trading volume Thursday.

Photo: Wirestock Creators from Shutterstock