Velo3D Inc. (NASDAQ:VELO) stock is trading lower on Thursday as the company faces a significant increase in short interest and a broader sell-off as the Nasdaq is down 1.60% and the S&P 500 has shed 1.12%.

Rising Bearish Sentiment

Short interest in Velo3D surged during the latest reporting period, jumping from 2.09 million to 2.51 million shares. This spike now places 20.49% of the company’s publicly available float in short positions.

Given the average daily trading volume of 2.57 million shares, short sellers would require approximately one day to cover their positions.

U.S. Army Qualification

The downturn comes just days after the company was named the first qualified 3D-printing vendor for the U.S. Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC). Announced on Tuesday, the designation allows Velo3D to produce critical components in Aluminum CP1 and Inconel 718 for ground combat vehicles.

Strategic Defense Partnerships

Further context for the stock’s recent volatility includes a Feb. 2 announcement by strategic partner Mears Machine Corporation. Mears secured a 10-year, $100 million revenue agreement with a major U.S. defense OEM, utilizing its fleet of Velo3D Sapphire XC printers to support the contract.

Technical Analysis

The technical indicators reveal that Velo3D is trading 25.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 16.8% below its 50-day SMA, suggesting a bearish short-term trend. However, the stock is currently positioned 23.2% above its 100-day SMA, indicating some resilience in the longer-term trend.

The RSI is at 45.49, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. This combination suggests mixed momentum, as the stock faces downward pressure but is not yet oversold.

Key Support : $10.00

: $10.00 Key Resistance: $15.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Velo3D, Inc. is set to report earnings on Feb. 26.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 50 cents

: Loss of 50 cents Revenue Estimate: $8.50 million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $18.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Lake Street: Buy (Raises Target to $18.00) (Dec. 29, 2025)

VELO Price Action: Velo3D shares were down 10.87% at $11.23 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock