Destiny Tech100 Inc (NYSE:DXYZ) shares are rising in extended trading on Wednesday after the company disclosed a new investment in Anthropic.

Destiny Tech100 Adds 3 New Investments

Destiny Tech100 announced after the market close on Wednesday that it has fully closed three investments in 2026, representing approximately $127 million in added portfolio exposure in Anthropic, CHAOS Industries and Hermeus Corporation.

The Anthropic exposure was acquired through a $100 million investment in Magnitude ANC III, LLC, the company said in a filing.

“Destiny Tech100 was created to unlock access to the world’s most ambitious private companies, and we’re delivering on this vision at scale. We intend to keep expanding access company by company, investment by investment, as our momentum and reach compound,” said Sohail Prasad, CEO of Destiny Tech100.

Destiny Tech100 Reports Q4 Results

Destiny Tech100 reported a net asset value (NAV) of $19.97 per share, up from $11.37 per share at the end of the third quarter and up 210% year-over-year.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Destiny Tech100’s investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $434 million, including short-term investments.

DXYZ Stock Rises After The Bell

DXYZ Price Action: Destiny Tech100 shares were up 10.10% in after-hours, trading at $33.80 at the time of publication on Wednesday, per Benzinga Pro.

