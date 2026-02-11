Lyft's CEO David Risher openly questioned the disconnect between corporate performance and investor expectations in an appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Wednesday morning.

The Record Disconnect

When pressed on why the stock plummeted despite positive headlines, Risher's response was animated.

"What do they want? Tell me about it! … Look, I don't know," Risher said, referring to Lyft shareholders.

He pointed to a trifecta of milestones that usually satisfy Wall Street:

Record Bookings: Reaching an all-time high of $5.1 billion.

Reaching an all-time high of $5.1 billion. Record Profits: Reporting a net income of $2.8 billion (largely due to a tax asset release).

Reporting a net income of $2.8 billion (largely due to a tax asset release). Record Cash Flow: Generating over $1.1 billion in free cash flow for 2025.

Risher's frustration highlighted a broader tension: a CEO focused on long-term structural transformation versus a market reacting to short-term guidance and specific line-item misses.

AVs and Fleet Management

Risher said Lyft's focus is not on stock fluctuations, but on its future defined by autonomous vehicles (AVs). He framed Lyft not just as a ride-hailing app, but as a sophisticated fleet management power player.

The company is doubling down on a hybrid network strategy. Risher highlighted partnerships with Waymo and Baidu and plans to launch robotaxis in Nashville in 2026.

Lyft intends to handle maintenance, charging and depot operations for its AV partners, positioning its Flexdrive subsidiary as indispensable to the industry.

The company is also building for the AV transition, Risher said, prioritizing customer experience over the immediate approval of the trading floor.

