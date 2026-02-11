Teradata reported quarterly earnings of 74 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 56 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $421.000 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $400.817 million.
Teradata shares jumped 16.5% to $34.07 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
