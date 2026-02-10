FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) stock jumped on Tuesday as the streaming platform recovers from recent losses following its first-quarter 2026 earnings report.

Earnings Beat Drives Momentum

Earlier this month, FuboTV reported first-quarter 2026 revenue of $1.549 billion, a 40% year-over-year increase that topped analyst consensus estimates of $1.096 billion. However, the company posted a fourth-quarter loss of 2 cents per share, missing Wall Street’s estimate of a 1-cent loss.

Recovery After Post-Earnings Decline

The stock had slid following its earnings announcement, when FuboTV disclosed it would no longer provide guidance and announced plans for a reverse stock split with an exchange ratio ranging from one-for-eight to one-for-twelve.

Tuesday’s gains occurred in a generally favorable market environment, with the Nasdaq up 0.27% and the S&P 500 gaining 0.25%.

In terms of technical performance, FuboTV is currently trading 30% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 50% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a significant bearish trend over the short to medium term. Despite this, the stock has seen a recent uptick, suggesting a potential for recovery.

Shares have decreased 59.09% over the past 12 months, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week low of $1.49 than their high of $4.72. This positioning reflects ongoing challenges for the company as it navigates a competitive streaming landscape.

The RSI is at 15.92, indicating that the stock is oversold, while the MACD is below its signal line, suggesting bearish momentum. The combination of an oversold RSI and bearish MACD indicates that while the stock may be undervalued, it is still facing downward pressure.

Key Resistance : $2.00

: $2.00 Key Support: $1.50

FUBO Price Action: FuboTV shares were up 5.70% at $1.57 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $1.48, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Anna Quelhas via Shutterstock