Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is declining on Tuesday, reflecting pressure as the Technology sector shows mixed performance amid market fluctuations. The Nasdaq is up 0.13% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.19%, indicating that Intel is moving against broader market trends.

The Catalyst

The stock’s downturn follows last week’s warning about severe CPU supply constraints in China. On February 6, Intel cautioned Chinese customers that delivery lead times could stretch up to six months, according to Reuters. The shortages have pushed prices for Intel’s server products in China up more than 10% in many cases.

China contributes more than 20% of Intel’s revenue, and fourth- and fifth-generation Xeon processors have become especially scarce, prompting Intel to ration shipments and leaving a backlog of unfilled orders.

Technical Analysis

Intel is currently trading 2.0% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 11.5% above its 50-day SMA, demonstrating a mixed technical picture.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 141.18% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows, suggesting a strong longer-term trend.

The RSI is at 59.23, indicating neutral momentum, while the MACD is below its signal line, suggesting bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD indicates mixed momentum, reflecting uncertainty in the current price action.

Key Support: $42.50

Key Resistance: $51.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23, 2026, earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents YoY)

: Loss of 4 cents (Down from 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $12.28 billion (Down from $12.67 billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $40.91. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Raises Target to $52.00) (Jan. 23)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $52.00) (Jan. 23) Citigroup : Neutral (Lowers Target to $48.00) (Jan. 23)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $48.00) (Jan. 23) Morgan Stanley: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $41.00) (Jan. 23)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Intel, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 49.79) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 49.79) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Momentum: Bullish (Score: 97.64) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

INTC Price Action: Intel shares were down 4.90% at $47.78 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

