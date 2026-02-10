Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) is in the spotlight Tuesday ahead of its fourth-quarter earnings report after the market closes.

Upstart Hldgs stock is surging to new heights today. What’s driving UPST stock higher?

Earnings Expectations And Recent Performance

Upstart is expected to report earnings per share of 46 cents and revenue of $288.67 million. The company has beaten earnings per share estimates in each of the last four quarters and topped revenue estimates in three of the last four quarters.

In its most recent quarter, Upstart posted earnings per share of 52 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 42 cents, while revenue came in at $277.11 million, slightly below the $279.62 million estimate.

“Our AI platform is performing exactly as designed, rapidly adapting to evolving macro signals while delivering strong results,” CEO Dave Girouard said last quarter.

UPST Trades Below Key Levels

Currently, the stock is trading 23% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 30.2% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a struggle to regain upward momentum. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 37.87%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 31.06, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should be cautious.

Key Resistance: $31.00

UPST Shares Climb In Early Trading

UPST Price Action: At the time of writing, Upstart shares are trading 5.48% higher at $40.98, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

