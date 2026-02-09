Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:VZLA) appear to be sliding Monday after the bodies of several of the Vancouver-based mining company’s workers were found deceased in Mexico.

Vizsla Silver stock is taking a hit today. Why is VZLA stock falling?

Vizsla Silver Issues Statement

In an official statement, Vizsla Silver confirmed on Monday that multiple employees of the company have been found deceased. The company expressed devastation over the tragic loss of life and extended their deepest condolences to the families, friends and co-workers.

“We are devastated by this outcome and the tragic loss of life. Our deepest condolences are with our colleagues’ families, friends and co-workers, and the entire community of Concordia. Our focus remains on the safe recovery of those who remain missing and on supporting all affected families and our people during this incredibly difficult time,” said Michael Konnert, president and CEO of Vizsla.

The Vancouver-based mining company is dealing with the horrific aftermath of the kidnapping of its employees, who have now been identified by family members. They were kidnapped in late January along with seven other employees from the company’s mining site in Concordia, a municipality east of Mazatlán, Mexico.

The victims were found near a rural village called El Verde, situated north of Concordia. According to local media reports, the bodies were discovered in what is being described as a “mass grave.”

VZLA Price Action: Vizsla shares are trading down 12.61% at $4.02 at the time of publication on Monday. Today’s trading has seen the stock hit a high of $4.39 and dip to a low of $3.90, with a volume of 20.4 million shares. The stock is currently 43.9% below its 52-week high, and the RSI stands at 37.7, indicating weak momentum.

Image: Shutterstock