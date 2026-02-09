Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) shares are jumping higher on Monday after DA Davidson upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Here’s what you want to know.

Oracle shares are powering higher. What’s fueling ORCL momentum?

Why the Upgrade?

DA Davidson raised its rating on Oracle to Buy while keeping its $180 price target unchanged, Investing.com wrote. The analyst firm pointed to expectations that a restructured OpenAI will re‑emerge as Google's top challenger in the AI space — a shift it believes will directly benefit Oracle, due to the fact that the company has a $300 billion agreement with the AI giant.

According to DA Davidson, fresh capital should allow OpenAI to meet its obligations this year, including commitments tied to Oracle's infrastructure. Analysts said this development removes what it viewed as the biggest overhang on Oracle's outlook.

What Do The Technicals Show?

Oracle is currently positioned below all key moving averages, indicating a bearish trend. The stock is trading 9.6% below its 20-day SMA, 16.6% below its 50-day SMA and a significant 31.4% below its 100-day SMA, which suggests ongoing weakness in momentum.

The RSI is currently at 27.25, placing Oracle’s stock in oversold territory, indicating that the stock may be due for a bounce, but it also reflects persistent selling pressure that traders should be cautious of. Meanwhile, MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

Key support is at $154.50, while resistance is around $163.50. If Oracle’s stock tests the support level and fails to hold, it could signal further declines, while a break above resistance might indicate a potential reversal.

A death cross occurred in January when the 50-day SMA crossed below the 200-day SMA, reinforcing the bearish outlook outlined above. This crossover is often seen as a signal that the stock could continue to face downward pressure.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has declined by 11.78%, reflecting a longer-term downtrend. This performance highlights the challenges the stock has faced and the need for traders to remain vigilant about potential further declines.

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were up 10.74% at $158.11 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Rokas Tenys/Shutterstock