SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX) is trading sharply lower Monday morning, giving back part of Friday's surge as investors reassessed the company's expanded capital framework. Here’s what investors need to know.

SMX stock is taking a hit today. What’s behind SMX decline?

SMX Extends Capital Runway Into 2028

Late last week SMX amended its equity line of credit, lifting committed capital to $250 million and extending its runway into 2028. In a Monday press release, the company said the move aligns capital with a multi-year execution horizon so teams can focus on operations instead of refinancing risk.

Management says longer visibility reduces "capital clock" pressure, allowing SMX to run multiple deployments in parallel and convert pilots into scaled infrastructure.

The enhanced ELOC more than doubled SMX's committed capital and pushed visibility beyond two years, a move executives say strengthens partner confidence after the stock more than doubled on Friday, when shares traded around the high-teens.

What SMX Does

SMX develops marking, tracking, measurement and digital verification technologies that let companies authenticate physical materials and monitor them through global supply chains.

Its platform supports textile, precious-metal and other material initiatives, helping customers meet tightening environmental and regulatory standards and move toward a lower-carbon economy.

Outlook For SMX Stock

With shares now pulling back, traders appear to be locking in profits while watching whether the extended capital runway translates into sustained revenue growth and deeper long-term contracts.

Volatility may remain elevated as SMX works to show that its added financial firepower can drive durable, rather than headline-driven, value creation.

SMX Technical Analysis

The RSI is at 43.97, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is above its signal line, suggesting some bullish momentum despite the current price decline.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while there may be some underlying strength, the stock is still facing significant headwinds.

Key Support: $11.50

SMX Price Action: SMX (Security Matters) shares were down 22.36% at $12.29 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

