AMC Entertainment stock is feeling bearish pressure. Why are AMC shares down?

AMC Expands Capital-Raising Options

In filings with the SEC, AMC on Monday registered an automatic shelf on Form S-3 that allows the company to issue a broad mix of securities. This includes Class A common stock, preferred stock, warrants, subscription rights and units—on a delayed or continuous basis through future prospectus supplements.

Separately, AMC filed a Form 424B5 prospectus supplement covering up to $150 million in Class A common stock to be sold through an at-the-market program.

Preliminary Results Highlight Ongoing Pressure

The prospectus also included unaudited preliminary financial results for 2025, showing fourth-quarter revenue of about $1.29 billion and a quarterly net loss of roughly $127 million, while full-year revenue was approximately $4.85 billion with a net loss of about $632 million.

AMC ended 2025 with $428.5 million in cash and equivalents, down sharply from the prior year, reinforcing why investors remain sensitive to any signal of further equity issuance as AMC stock continues to trade under heavy pressure.

AMC Flashes Bearish Signals

The stock is currently trading 9.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 38.1% below its 100-day SMA, reflecting a bearish trend in the short to medium term. Shares have decreased 56.50% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, indicating ongoing weakness.

The RSI is at 45.22, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting neither overbought nor oversold conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is above its signal line, indicating some bullish momentum despite the overall downtrend.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating potential for a reversal if buying interest increases.

Key Resistance : $1.50

: $1.50 Key Support: $1.35

Box Office Performance

Despite the financial challenges, AMC has seen a resurgence in box office attendance, particularly after the release of blockbuster films like Avatar: Fire and Ash. This increase in attendance was noted in January and provided a temporary boost to the stock.

However, the positive impact of box office recovery has been overshadowed by the looming financial uncertainties.

AMC Stock Hits New All-Time Low Monday

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares were down 7.43% at $1.37 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock