U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures falling around 100 points on Monday.

After the closing bell on Thursday, Strategy posted fourth-quarter revenue of $122.99 million, beating analyst estimates of $118.48 million. The Bitcoin treasury company reported adjusted earnings of $16.37 per share for the quarter, beating analyst estimates of $10.96 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Strategy shares dipped 4.8% to $128.36 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock