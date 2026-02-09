STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) stock rose in premarket trading Monday after the chipmaker announced an expanded strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services, the cloud arm of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) , under a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar commercial agreement.

STMicroelectronics said it is expanding its strategic engagement with Amazon Web Services to support the development of next-generation, high-performance compute infrastructure, strengthening capabilities for cloud and AI data centers.

Details

As per the deal, STM has issued warrants to AWS for the acquisition of up to 24.8 million ordinary shares.

The warrants will vest in tranches over the term of the agreement, with vesting tied to payments for STM products and services purchased by AWS and its affiliates.

AWS may exercise these warrants over a seven-year period at an initial exercise price of $28.38.

This deal positions STM as a key supplier of semiconductor technologies that AWS will integrate into its compute infrastructure.

This collaboration aims to enhance AWS’s ability to provide high-performance compute instances, reduce operational costs, and scale compute-intensive workloads more effectively.

Why This Partnership Signals Industry Disruption

The engagement covers a broad range of semiconductor solutions leveraging STM’s proprietary technologies.

These include high-bandwidth connectivity, advanced microcontrollers, and analog and power ICs essential for hyperscale data center operations.

STM’s technologies will help AWS address the increasing demands for compute performance, efficiency, and data throughput needed to support growing AI and cloud workloads.

The collaboration will also focus on optimizing electronic design automation (EDA) workloads in the cloud.

STM’s Mixed Fourth-Quarter Results

Net revenues of $3.329 billion edging past the analyst consensus estimate of $3.298 billion, while adjusted EPS of 11 cents decisively trailed the consensus estimate of 25 cents.

Looking ahead, STMicroelectronics projected its fiscal first-quarter net revenues to be $3.04 billion at the midpoint, representing a sequential decrease of 8.7% (with a potential variance of plus or minus 350 bps). This guidance fell above the analyst consensus estimate of $3.00 billion.

Price Action: STMicroelectronics shares were up 4.22% at $31.11 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Amazon.com shares were up 0.42% at $211.20.

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock