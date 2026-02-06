After an initial pre-market jump of nearly 8%, Reddit stock has seen some volatility as the broader market processes the details.

RDDT stock is down. See the chart and price action here.

Key Highlights from the Earnings Report

Reddit reported impressive growth across its core business metrics:

Earnings Beat: Reported adjusted EPS of $1.24, significantly outperforming the analyst consensus of $0.94.

Revenue Surge: Revenue hit $726 million (up 70% year-over-year), driven by a 75% increase in advertising revenue.

User Growth: Daily Active Uniques (DAUq) rose 19% to 121.4 million, with international growth (up 28%) outpacing the U.S.

Why the Stock is Volatile Today

While Reddit's Q4 numbers were strong, a few bearish details weighed on the stock:

Slowing Growth: Growth in U.S. logged-in users slowed to 5%, raising concerns about saturation in Reddit’s most profitable market.

Logged-In, Logged Out: CEO Steve Huffman announced Reddit will stop reporting the split between “logged-in” and “logged-out” users later this year, which some analysts view as a move to mask deceleration in high-value user growth.

Profit Taking: Reddit stock had been on a losing streak (down about 31% over the last nine days) leading up to Thursday's report, so some investors may have used the post-earnings pop to exit.

Photo: Ink Drop / Shutterstock