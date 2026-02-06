Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares are rising Friday, driven by a series of strategic developments that have bolstered investor confidence. Recently, the company completed its first hydrogen fill for Hynetwork’s 32-kilometer pipeline in Rotterdam, marking a significant milestone in its European expansion efforts.

Plug Power’s Strategic Developments

Plug Power’s successful hydrogen delivery in Rotterdam is a pivotal step in its plan to expand its footprint in Europe. This development is part of a broader initiative to enhance hydrogen supply networks across the continent, which is expected to drive future revenue growth.

The completion of this project not only strengthens Plug Power’s position in the European market but also demonstrates its capability to deliver on ambitious infrastructure projects. This achievement comes at a time when the company is actively seeking to capitalize on the growing demand for clean energy solutions.

PLUG Technical Analysis

Currently, Plug Power is trading 12.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting that it is struggling in the short to medium term. However, the stock is positioned 5.4% above its 200-day SMA, indicating that the longer-term trend remains intact.

Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 4.14%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 37.36, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

This combination suggests that while the stock is not in an oversold condition, there is still some weakness reflected in the momentum indicators.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD indicates mixed momentum, suggesting that traders should remain cautious as the stock navigates through this period of uncertainty.

Key Resistance : $2.50

: $2.50 Key Support: $1.50

The recent completion of the Rotterdam pipeline project is a testament to Plug Power’s strategic focus on expanding its hydrogen infrastructure capabilities. This move aligns with the company’s broader goal to establish a robust hydrogen economy in Europe, which is anticipated to be a key growth driver.

The successful delivery of hydrogen to the pipeline signifies Plug Power’s operational efficiency and commitment to meeting the increasing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

Moreover, the company’s ability to stabilize its stock performance amidst external economic pressures highlights its strong market positioning. The recent market fluctuations, influenced by interest rate concerns and geopolitical developments, have tested investor sentiment.

PLUG Shares Gain Friday

PLUG Price Action: Plug Power shares were up 8.60% at $2.02 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

