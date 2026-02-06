Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares are flat Friday. The company reported second-quarter financial results on Thursday after the market closed.

Affirm Holdings stock is taking a breather. What’s next for AFRM stock?

Earnings Beat, Growth Metrics And Guidance Update

Affirm reported earnings per share of 37 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 30 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $1.12 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

Gross merchandise value grew 36% year over year to $13.8 billion. Active customers increased 23% to 25.8 million, while the number of active merchants rose 42% to 478,000.

The company sees third-quarter revenue between $970.00 million and $1.00 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $979.57 million. Furthermore, Affirm expects fourth-quarter revenue from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

Affirm raised its fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance from $3.99 billion to between $4.08 billion and $4.14 billion.

Technical Analysis Of Affirm

The stock is currently trading 15.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 20% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 3.77%, and they are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, reflecting ongoing weakness in the stock.

The RSI is at 30.68, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. This combination suggests a mixed momentum scenario, where traders may be cautious about entering new positions.

Key Resistance : $65.50

: $65.50 Key Support: N/A

With the stock trading significantly below key moving averages, traders should watch for any potential reversal signals or further declines. The current technical setup indicates that Affirm may need to regain momentum to attract buyers and break through resistance levels.

Affirm Shares Dip

AFRM Price Action: At the time of writing, Affirm shares are trading 0.12% lower at $59.35, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock