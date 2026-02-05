E.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) shares were trading higher before reversing and moving lower after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its fiscal-year 2026 guidance above estimates Wednesday after the market closed.
Earnings Beat And Guidance Raised
E.l.f reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.24, beating the consensus estimate of 72 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $489.50 million, beating the consensus estimate of $459.10 million.
E.l.f. said third-quarter net sales increased 38% year over year, driven by growth across retailer and e-commerce channels in the U.S. and internationally. Gross margin declined to 71%, reflecting higher tariff costs that were partially offset by pricing and mix benefits.
Adjusted EBITDA rose 79% year over year to $123.0 million, representing 25% of net sales. GAAP net income totaled $39.4 million, while adjusted net income was $74.5 million.
E.l.f. raised its fiscal-year adjusted earnings per share guidance from between $2.80 and $2.85 to between $3.05 and $3.10 versus the consensus estimate of $2.87. Furthermore, it raised its revenue guidance from between $1.55 billion and $1.57 billion to between $1.60 billion and $1.61 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion.
ELF Shares Fall Lower
ELF Price Action: At the time of publication, ELF shares are trading 4.14% lower at $81.13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.