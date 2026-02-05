Shares of Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Align Tech reported quarterly earnings of $3.29 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.97 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.047 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.033 billion.

Align Technology shares jumped 10.4% to $178.13 in the pre-market trading session.

