The New York Times Company (NASDAQ:NYT) shares dropped sharply Wednesday after the media organization released its earnings report.

New York Times shares are retreating from recent levels. Why is NYT stock dropping?

NYT Exceeds Expectations On Key Metrics

The New York Times reported earnings per share of 89 cents, slightly surpassing the consensus estimate of 87 cents. Revenue also exceeded expectations, coming in at $802.30 million compared to the estimated $791.02 million.

Despite these beats, the market reacted negatively, with the stock dropping about 10%, according to Benzinga Pro.

The company added approximately 450,000 net digital-only subscribers in the quarter, bringing the total number of subscribers to 12.78 million.

The New York Times said that total digital-only average revenue per user increased 0.7% year-over-year, largely driven by subscribers transitioning from promotional to higher prices and price increases on certain tenured subscribers.

Revenue From Subscriptions Lift Earnings Results

Total subscription revenues increased 9.4% to $510.5 million, while subscription revenues from digital-only products increased 13.9% to $381.5 million. This was due to an increase in bundle and multiproduct revenues and an increase in other single-product subscription revenues.

Print subscription revenues decreased 2.0% to $129.0 million, primarily due to lower domestic home-delivery. Total advertising revenues increased 16.1% to $191.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. Digital advertising revenues increased 24.9% to $147.2 million, primarily due to strong marketer demand and new advertising supply. Print advertising revenues decreased 5.8% to $44.4 million.

Shares Dip Despite Positive Earnings

NYT Price Action: New York Times shares were down 9.74% at $65.11 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock