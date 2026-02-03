Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares are rising in Tuesday’s after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter.

Match Group Exceeds Analyst Expectations

Match Group reported fourth-quarter revenue of $878.01 million, beating analyst estimates of $871.32 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company posted earnings of 83 cents per share for the quarter, beating estimates of 71 cents per share.

Total revenue was flat on a year-over-year basis as payers fell 5% year-over-year to 14.2 million, but revenue per payer increased 5%.

“At Tinder, we saw improvements in new registrations and MAU trends in Q4, and continued progress in engagement quality, including among Gen Z users. At Hinge, strong user growth, expanding international traction, and continued margin improvement reflect a product that is resonating deeply with users and continues to scale,” said Spencer Rascoff, CEO of Match Group.

What’s Next For Match Group?

Match Group expects first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $850 million to $860 million versus estimates of $853.26 million. The company expects full-year 2026 revenue of $3.41 billion to $3.54 billion versus estimates of $3.59 billion.

Match Group’s board declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share, payable on April 21 to shareholders of record as of April 7.

Match Group executives are currently discussing the quarter on an earnings call with investors and analysts that started at 5 p.m. ET.

MTCH Shares Shine In Extended Trading

MTCH Price Action: Match Group shares were up 7.58% in after-hours, trading at $31.09 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com