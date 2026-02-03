Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) shares are surging Tuesday following the announcement of a strategic manufacturing partnership with Nanotech Energy.

Amprius Technologies shares are climbing with conviction. What’s driving AMPX stock higher?

Partnership Bolsters Battery Supply Chain

Nanotech Energy will be Amprius’ first U.S.-based manufacturing partner, and the company brings expertise in advanced lithium-ion cell development and manufacturing. The two will establish a domestic supply chain for silicon battery cells, which is expected to significantly boost the ability to meet the demands of key customers, including L3Harris Technologies.

This move aligns with the updated National Defense Authorization Act, which focuses on domestic supply chains for defense and aerospace sectors. Prior to this, Amprius has primarily had an Asia-based production footprint. The collaboration is poised to increase Amprius’ global capacity beyond 2.0 GWh, addressing the rising demand for cells across commercial, industrial, and defense sectors.

The partnership marks a significant step in scaling domestic production of its industry-leading silicon-anode cells.

Needham Initiates Coverage On Amprius

The strategic value of Amprius’ partnership with Nanotech Energy is underscored by its alignment with national security programs, which require both superior performance and a trusted U.S. supply chain. This development positions Amprius to better serve its defense customers, addressing evolving requirements with enhanced manufacturing capabilities and secure domestic production.

Stock Soars On Partnership News

AMPX Price Action: Amprius Technologies shares were up 11.79% at $14.70 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock