Traders targeting heavily shorted stocks are looking to play one of two sides: betting on a company's downfall or hunting for a short squeeze.
Here is a breakdown of why these stocks attract so much attention and a look at the current market landscape.
Why Do Stocks Get Heavily Shorted?
Investors and traders often maintain a high level of short interest whenever a stock is overvalued.
They are betting that the company faces significant risks—such as poor earnings, a failing business model or industry headwinds—that will eventually drive the stock price down.
The Two Sides of the Trade
- The Bear Case: Short sellers rely on meticulous research to identify companies they believe are ticking time bombs.
- The Bull Case: On the flip side, retail traders often view high short interest as a coiled spring. If the stock price starts to rise, it can trigger a short squeeze.
The Mechanics of a Short Squeeze
A short squeeze is a volatile feedback loop that can lead to explosive gains in a very short window.
It begins when a stock's price rises unexpectedly, forcing short sellers to frantically buy shares back to cover their positions.
The forced buying creates a sudden spike in demand, which pushes the price even higher, trapping more short sellers in the feedback loop.
The volatility of a short squeeze can lead to returns that far exceed typical stock movements in a very short time frame.
Top 10 Most Shorted Stocks
Here are the most heavily shorted stocks (with market caps above $2 billion and free floats above 5 million) as of Feb.2, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
In the table below, stocks are ranked by short interest — the total number of shares sold short and not yet covered, expressed as a percentage of shares available for public trading.
