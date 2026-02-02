Fusemachines Inc (NASDAQ:FUSE) shares are climbing on Monday after the company announced a new partnership with ModulAIre aimed at helping businesses expand and scale their AI capabilities within IBM‑based systems. Here’s what you should look into.

What The Partnership Brings

Fusemachines is teaming up with ModulAIre, an IBM Platinum Partner known for its work in AI‑driven enterprise transformation and deep expertise in IBM technologies.

Under the partnership, ModulAIre will incorporate Fusemachines AI Studio into its AI and data offerings. The goal is to help enterprises more easily design, build, deploy and manage AI solutions while taking advantage of IBM's infrastructure. Together, the companies aim to help organizations shift from small‑scale AI experiments to fully governed, production‑ready AI systems.

"Enterprises are looking for AI solutions that are production‑ready and deliver measurable impact," said Sameer Maskey, CEO and founder of Fusemachines. "With ModulAIre's strong background in IBM technologies, we're delivering unified, enterprise‑grade AI solutions that are scalable, secure and seamlessly integrated into IBM environments."

Technical Picture Shows Momentum With Caution Flags

Fusemachines is currently showing a strong bullish setup, trading significantly above its 20-day and 50-day SMAs, indicating positive momentum. However, the 20-day SMA is still below the 50-day SMA, suggesting that while there's short-term strength, the longer-term trend may still be under pressure.

The RSI is at 40.85, indicating a neutral stance, which suggests that the stock isn’t currently overbought or oversold. This level implies that there could be room for further price movement without hitting extreme conditions.

Currently, the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on Fusemachines. Momentum may be weakening, and traders should be cautious about potential pullbacks in the near term.

Fusemachines’ stock has experienced a notable decline of 35.75% over the past 12 months, which highlights a longer-term bearish trend. This performance indicates that despite recent gains, the stock is still struggling to regain its footing in the broader market context.

FUSE Price Action: Fusemachines shares were up 67.09% at $2.64 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com