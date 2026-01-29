BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) stock fell Thursday, underperforming the broader Technology sector, which fell 2.9%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.8%.

The retreat comes amid broad-based weakness in technology stocks, despite the company announcing a strategic partnership on Wednesday.

New Maqta Technologies Partnership Unveiled

The company announced a collaboration with Maqta Technologies, the digital arm of AD Ports Group, to jointly develop and deliver advanced customs and border operations solutions for government agencies and port operators globally.

The collaboration aims to leverage AI technology to streamline global trade by accelerating and improving the accuracy of cargo processing at ports of entry.

The partnership targets helping governments enhance revenue collection and strengthen security by improving detection of human trafficking, narcotics, weapons, and other contraband.

Recent Developments

Earlier this month, BigBear.AI acquired Ask Sage, a generative artificial intelligence platform, for $250 million in cash. The company also expanded to the Middle East with its first regional office in the World Trade Center Abu Dhabi.

Technical Analysis

Currently, BBAI is trading 6.2% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 11.8% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish short-term trend. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 53.71% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, suggesting potential weakness in the near term.

The RSI is at 49.95, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum. This combination of a neutral RSI and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum for the stock, reflecting uncertainty among traders.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $5.13. Recent analyst moves include:

Cantor Fitzgerald : Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $6.00) (Jan. 7)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $6.00) (Jan. 7) HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Maintains Target to $8.00) (Nov. 11, 2025)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $8.00) (Nov. 11, 2025) HC Wainwright & Co.: Buy (Lowers Target to $8.00) (Aug. 12, 2025)

BBAI Price Action: BigBear.ai shares were down 6.84% at $5.59 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

