Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) announced on Thursday that G2 agreed to acquire three software marketplaces from the research firm.

The deal includes Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp, bringing major B2B software review platforms under G2’s control.

G2 said it reached a definitive agreement to purchase the platforms from Gartner.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary conditions. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As of September 30, Gartner had cash and equivalents worth $1.430 billion, with long-term debt of $2.462 billion.

Strategic Rationale

G2 plans to integrate the acquired platforms into its existing marketplace and data infrastructure.

The company said the combined datasets will strengthen AI-driven recommendations and buyer insights.

Executives highlighted opportunities to improve purchasing outcomes and vendor growth.

“This acquisition represents a transformational moment for G2 and, more importantly, the global B2B software industry,” said Godard Abel, CEO and co-founder of G2.

“By integrating the verified reviews, insights, and audiences from Capterra, Software Advice, and GetApp, we’re building the trusted data foundation for buyers and sellers of software for the age of AI,” Abel said.

Platform Scale

G2 said the combined properties will host millions of verified customer reviews.

The platforms collectively reach hundreds of millions of software buyers worldwide each year.

They also serve thousands of software vendors across a wide range of categories.

G2 said the expanded taxonomy will span thousands of software and services segments.

The company said the transaction expands access to first- and second-party buyer intent data.

G2 plans to enhance AI-driven discovery through its G2.ai offering.

The firm also expects stronger demand capture for vendors through improved search visibility.

Management said deeper datasets will enable more precise lead generation and advertising solutions.

G2 said partners, consultants, and investors will gain access to richer market intelligence.

The company believes verified data will support better research and strategic decision-making.

IT Price Action: Gartner shares were down 5.39% at $213.79 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock