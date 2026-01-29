Oracle Corp (NASDAQ:ORCL) shares are falling Thursday due to a broader technology stock sell-off despite the company unveiling a new AI-driven analytics platform in the Life Sciences sector.

Oracle stock is showing notable weakness. Why are ORCL shares down?

Life Science Sector To Produce AI Applications

Oracle on Thursday announced Oracle Life Sciences AI Data Platform, a generative AI-enabled solution designed to empower pharmaceutical, medical device, research and life sciences organizations to accelerate outcomes across R&D, clinical trials, post-market safety and commercialization.

The company said the new Life Sciences AI Data Platform integrates both owned and public data alongside millions of de-identified electronic health records (EHRs). This innovation is designed to enhance operational efficiency for life sciences organizations by leveraging Oracle’s extensive cloud infrastructure and application suites.

The platform aims to support medical research and commercial success by providing seamless access to critical data. This move is part of Oracle’s strategy to solidify its position in the healthcare sector, responding to growing demands for advanced data analytics in medical research.

ORCL Stock Faces Selling Pressure

Oracle stock appears to be caught up in a broader technology sell-off focused on enterprise software names following quarterly results from Microsoft, ServiceNow and SAE that sparked fears surrounding cloud demand and potentially longer-than-expected timelines for return on investment related to AI.

Oracle provides enterprise applications and infrastructure offerings through a variety of flexible IT deployment models, including on-premises, cloud-based and hybrid.

Currently, Oracle stock is trading approximately 13% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 31.2% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend.

The RSI is at 35.42, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, reflecting uncertainty in the stock’s short-term outlook.

Key Resistance : $182.00

: $182.00 Key Support: $154.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $303.61. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $213.00) (Jan. 23)

: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $213.00) (Jan. 23) UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $280.00) (Jan. 5)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $280.00) (Jan. 5) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $195.00) (Jan. 5)

Oracle Stock Slides

ORCL Price Action: Oracle shares were down 4.53% at $164.98 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

