Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) stock rose Thursday, moving sharply against broader market weakness as the Nasdaq declined 1.31% and the S&P 500 fell 0.76%.

Positive Sentiment Follows Royal Caribbean Results

The surge in Carnival’s stock appears to reflect positive sentiment in the cruise sector following Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) fourth-quarter earnings report released Thursday morning. Royal Caribbean reported adjusted earnings of $2.80 per share, meeting Street expectations.

Royal Caribbean’s results showcased robust cruise industry demand, with net yield growth of 3.1% driven by net per diem growth of 2.9% and occupancy rate expansion of 20 basis points year-over-year to 107.8%. The company reported revenue of $4.259 billion for the quarter.

Management guided fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings of $17.70 to $18.10 per share, topping Street expectations of $17.66 per share. Royal Caribbean CEO Jason Liberty stated that “momentum is further accelerating into 2026,” adding that “consumers continue to prioritize our vacation experiences.”

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on Mar. 20.

EPS Estimate : $0.18 (Up from $0.13 YoY)

: $0.18 (Up from $0.13 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $6.12 billion (Up from $5.81 billion YoY)

: $6.12 billion (Up from $5.81 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 14.2x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $34.75. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Hold (Raises Target to $34.00) (Jan. 22)

: Hold (Raises Target to $34.00) (Jan. 22) TD Cowen : Buy (Raises Target to $38.00) (Jan. 13)

: Buy (Raises Target to $38.00) (Jan. 13) UBS: Buy (Raises Target to $38.00) (Jan. 12)

Price Action

CCL Price Action: Carnival shares were up 6.96% at $30.72 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data. Royal Caribbean shares were up 14.15% at $332.85.

Image via Shutterstock