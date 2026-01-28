Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY) shares are tumbling in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company announced a proposed offering.

Joby Proposes Offering Of Common Stock, Convertible Senior Notes

Joby said it intends to offer convertible senior notes due 2032 and shares of its common stock for anticipated proceeds of $1 billion. The company plans to grant the underwriters a 30-day window to purchase additional common stock and notes.

In addition, Morgan Stanley intends to offer shares in a delta offering. The number of shares of common stock in the offering will be determined at the time of pricing. No new shares of common stock will be issued in the delta offering, and Joby will not receive any proceeds.

Joby intends to use a portion of the net proceeds from the note offering to fund the cost of entering into the capped call transactions. The company plans to use the remainder of the net proceeds, together with the proceeds from the common stock offering, existing cash and cash equivalents, to fund its certification and manufacturing efforts and prepare for commercial operations.

Joby had approximately $978.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities as of Sept. 30, 2025. The company is due to report earnings again next month.

JOBY Shares Fall After Hours

JOBY Price Action: Joby shares were down 11.43% in after-hours, trading at $11.85 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

