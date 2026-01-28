Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is in focus Wednesday ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report today after the market closes.

Meta's Earnings Under Legal Scrutiny

Meta approaches its fourth-quarter earnings report as the company faces ongoing legal scrutiny, including lawsuits related to WhatsApp encryption disclosures and allegations tied to the safety of AI chatbot features. The company faces expectations to deliver revenue of $58.30 billion as investors look to see whether Meta can sustain performance despite heightened regulatory and legal pressures.

Analysts also expect Meta to report earnings per share of $8.21 .

Investors will look to updates on advertising performance and user engagement across Meta's platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, as advertising remains a key driver of revenue.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Meta Shares Trade Flat

At the time of writing, Meta shares are trading 0.24% higher at $674.56, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock









