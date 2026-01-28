Why F5 Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter sales guidance above estimates. Also, the company raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

F5 reported quarterly earnings of $4.45 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $3.65 by 21.88%, according to Benzinga Pro. Quarterly revenue clocked in at $822.47 million, which beat the Street estimate of $758.08 million.

F5 shares jumped 10.9% to $299.99 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO) gained 161% to $3.55 in pre-market trading after jumping 56% on Tuesday.

BIO-Key International Inc (NASDAQ:BKYI) gained 57.6% to $0.86 in pre-market trading. BIO-key International announced a strategic partnership with Visualforma (https://visualforma.pt/).

Ainos Inc (NASDAQ:AIMD) rose 40.1% to $2.41 in pre-market trading.

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) shares rose 31.4% to $1.89 in pre-market trading.

Stride Inc (NYSE:LRN) rose 30.4% to $94.49 in pre-market trading.

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) gained 19.3% to $8.22 in pre-market trading. Lantronix announced on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding and master services agreement with Florida-based AI-driven security and defense technology company Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) .

Kustom Entertainment, Inc . (NASDAQ:KUST) gained 19% to $2.51 in pre-market trading after announcing a non-binding agreement to divest its video solutions division.

ENvue Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEED) gained 16.2% to $1.22 in pre-market trading.

TRX Gold Corporation (NYSE:TRX) gained 10.8% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after jumping over 9% on Tuesday.

Losers

Flora Growth Corp . (NASDAQ:FLGC) fell 33.5% to $7.28 in pre-market trading after jumping around 74% on Tuesday.

TEN Holdings, Inc . (NASDAQ:XHLD) dipped 30.3% to $2.45 in pre-market trading after gaining 177% on Tuesday.

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VTIX) fell 22.1% to $18.99 in pre-market trading after jumping 22 on Tuesday.

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:GITS) shares dipped 21.7% to $3.26 in pre-market trading after surging 118% on Tuesday. The company recently announced it acquired the master and global distribution rights to the official theme song for The Legend of MegaRace.

XCF Global, Inc . (NASDAQ:SAFX) fell 19.1% to $0.2421 in pre-market trading after jumping 108% on Tuesday. XCF Global, Southern Energy Renewables and DevvStream recently agreed to merger.

Altimmune, Inc . (NASDAQ:ALT) tumbled 15.8% to $5.20 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $75 million registered direct offering of common stock.

Linkers Industries Limited (NASDAQ:LNKS) declined 10.6% to $0.4290 in pre-market trading after gaining 38% on Tuesday.

Elevra Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:ELVR) fell 10.8% to $56.50 in pre-market trading. Elevra Lithium reported December quarter revenue of $66 million.

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) fell 10.5% to $74.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) dipped 6.4% to $30.98 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary FY25 revenue and filed a prospectus to sell 187,137,524 shares. Also, the company announced an offering of 50 million shares.

