'Big Short' Is Long On Molina Healthcare Stock—Was He Big Wrong?

Michael Burry, the man who famously bet against the housing market, is no stranger to lonely trades. In late 2025, as health insurers faced a brutal landscape of rising medical costs and regulatory pressure, Burry made his move.
In the third quarter of 2025, he liquidated his high-profile stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) and rotated heavily into Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).
- MOH stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.
Tuesday was a rough day for major insurers as the market digested a shockingly low 2027 Medicare rate proposal from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Molina shares dropped 8% and UnitedHealth fell 19%, while Humana, Inc. (NYSE:HUM) shed 21%.
The Thesis: Medicaid Resilience
Burry's bet on Molina is a classic contrarian play, and he has argued that it is uniquely positioned to weather the regulatory storm.
In a series of Substack posts, he dubbed Molina a “generational buy,” even comparing it to Warren Buffett's early, transformational investment in Geico.
His reasoning? Burry noted that roughly 75% of Molina's revenue is tied to Medicaid, not Medicare. Even as competitors lose money on these contracts, Molina has maintained disciplined operations and “conservative accounting,” allowing it to stay profitable in a niche where others are failing.
Was He Big Wrong?
It looks like Burry may have side-stepped the steep losses faced by other insurers with his move into Molina.
- Prescient Timing: Burry exited UnitedHealth before Tuesday's 20% crash, while Molina dropped 8%.
- The Burry Bump: Molina stock broke above its 100-day moving average, entering a seven-day winning streak in early January that saw the stock surge over 13%.
- Takeover Speculation: Burry has also floated the idea that Molina is a prime acquisition target. He argued that if he were “sitting on enough billions,” he would buy the entire company outright, citing a clearer path to long-term growth than even tech giants like Apple.
Though Molina stock slipped on Tuesday, it fared much better than its peers UnitedHealth, CVS Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) and Humana.
Early indications for 2026 suggest Burry might have the last laugh — again.
Image created using artificial intelligence via MidJourney.
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.