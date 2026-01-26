Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) on Monday announced an expanded collaboration with Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Cloud aimed at strengthening data protection, speeding recovery for cloud applications, and improving compliance workflows for enterprise customers.

The company cited rising ransomware and insider threat activity, shrinking recovery timeframes, and increasing regulatory pressure as key challenges for organizations as they move more workloads to the cloud.

Commvault said the expansion adds Air Gap Protect functionality that enables immutable backups to be stored in an isolated, virtually air-gapped environment within Google Cloud. It also introduced a compliance-ready Archive Tier to support regulatory retention requirements and long-term data storage.

The update also allows Google Cloud customers to use Commvault Cloud Rewind to quickly reconstruct cloud applications and related dependencies following ransomware attacks or deployment errors. In addition, Commvault enhanced its Google Workspace protection with advanced eDiscovery compliance search, enabling faster identification and export of emails and files for audits, investigations, and litigation.

Management Commentary

“Organizations are under immense pressure to outpace cyberattacks that increasingly target backup environments,” said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Chief Products Officer at Commvault. “By expanding our collaboration with Google Cloud, we’re giving enterprises the confidence that their critical data and cloud applications are protected, isolated, and recoverable, so their business never stops.”

Commvault said the expanded Air Gap Protect capabilities for Google Cloud are available immediately. Cloud Rewind and Google Workspace protection are available through the Google Cloud Marketplace, while the Google Workspace compliance search feature is in early access and expected to reach general availability in the first half of 2026.

CVLT Price Action: CommVault Systems shares were up 1.57% at $125.79 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock