What's Going On With Sidus Space Stock Monday?

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) stock slipped Monday even as the company announced that Maris-Tech Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MTEK) advanced AI and video edge-computing payload is scheduled to fly aboard Sidus’ LizzieSat-4 mission, with hardware testing and platform integration beginning ahead of the planned launch later this year.

This milestone marks the transition from planning to active execution, with initial payload testing expected to start next week and full integration onto the satellite to follow.

The payload is designed to demonstrate high-performance edge computing and video processing capabilities in orbit, leveraging Sidus’ flight-proven subsystems. The mission is expected to support real-time data handling and advanced analytics for space and defense applications.

SIDU Stock Shows Strong Technical Indicators

The stock is currently trading 9.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and an impressive 149.8% above its 100-day SMA, indicating strong longer-term strength. Shares have increased 57.25% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 57.02, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $5.50

: $5.50 Key Support: $3.50

SIDU Earns High Benzinga Edge Momentum Score

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Sidus Space, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 94.04) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Sidus Space’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum score, indicating that the stock is currently outperforming the market. Investors should remain attentive to the stock’s performance as it approaches key resistance levels.

SIDU Price Action: Sidus Space shares were down 14.39% at $3.69 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock