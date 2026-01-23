What's Going On With Super League Stock?

Super League Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLE) shares are down on Friday after the advertising company announced an exclusive partnership with Solsten to enhance its audience intelligence capabilities.

Super League Enterprise stock is testing lower boundaries. What’s behind SLE weakness?

AI Partnership

Super League’s partnership with Solsten aims to leverage AI-driven audience insights to improve marketing strategies. This collaboration allows Super League to integrate Solsten’s psychographic data into its campaign planning.

The partnership is expected to provide predictive insights based on a large-scale dataset, which could significantly improve how brands engage with consumers. This move positions Super League to better understand audience motivations and behaviors, potentially leading to more effective marketing campaigns.

Twelve-for-one Stock Split

Super League also announced a 1-for-12 reverse stock split this week. This strategic move is expected to aid in maintaining the company’s compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements and reduce the number of shares of common stock outstanding from approximately 14.0 million shares to approximately 1.16 million shares.

This significant reduction will not affect each stockholder’s percentage ownership interest in the company and proportional voting power.

Technical Analysis

Super League’s stock is currently trading 35% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 79.5% below its 100-day SMA, indicating significant weakness in the short to medium term. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 98.23% and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 37.17, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is above its signal line, indicating some bullish momentum. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum for the stock.

Key Resistance : $7.50

: $7.50 Key Support: $5.00

Earnings and Analyst Outlook

Investors are looking ahead to the company’s next earnings report on March 27, 2026. Analysts are expecting a loss of $0.25 per share, which is an improvement from a loss of $11.60 in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Estimate: $3.58 million (Up from $3.43 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus: Buy Rating ($192.33 Avg Price Target)

Shares Slide In Midday Trading

SLE Price Action: Super League Enterprise shares were down 20.63% at $5.05 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock