The Future Of AI Shopping: Why PayPal Is Acquiring Cymbio

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares closed up on Thursday following the company’s announcement that it has agreed to acquire Cymbio, tightening its focus on AI-driven commerce.

Here’s what investors need to know.

PayPal stock is trading near recent lows. What’s ahead for PYPL stock?

Is AI The Future Of Online Shopping?

This strategic move aims to enhance PayPal’s capabilities as shopping increasingly shifts toward conversational platforms, adding pressure as broader markets experience gains.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the acquisition is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary conditions.

Cymbio, founded in 2015 and based in Tel Aviv, is a multi-channel orchestration platform that enables merchants to connect with a global network of marketplaces and AI shopping experiences.

This acquisition will integrate Cymbio’s technology into PayPal’s agentic commerce stack, allowing sellers to surface products across tools such as Microsoft Copilot. The move aims to keep merchants visible as AI becomes a primary entry point for online shopping, with brands like Abercrombie & Fitch and Newegg already utilizing the service.

The acquisition builds on a successful collaboration, with Cymbio's technology powering PayPal's Store Sync service since October 2025.

Is There Hope For A Rebound?

PayPal is currently trading 2.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 5.3% below its 50-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short term. Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 36.39% and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, reflecting ongoing challenges for the company.

The RSI is at 35.32, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is below its signal line, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $60

: $60 Key Support: $56

Earnings Report Could Surprise Analyst Expectations

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on Feb. 3.

EPS Estimate : $1.28 (Up from $1.19 year-over-year)

: $1.28 (Up from $1.19 year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $8.78 billion (Up from $8.37 billion YoY)

: $8.78 billion (Up from $8.37 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 11.2x (Indicates value opportunity)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $76. Recent analyst moves include:

Piper Sandler : Neutral (Lowers Target to $74 on Jan. 14)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $74 on Jan. 14) Daiwa Capital : Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $61 on Jan. 13)

: Downgraded to Neutral (Lowers Target to $61 on Jan. 13) Susquehanna: Positive (Lowers Target to $90 on Jan. 8)

Valuation Insight: While the stock trades at a value P/E multiple, the consensus and 8% expected earnings growth suggest analysts view this growth as justification for the 33% upside to analyst targets.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for PayPal Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Strong (Score: 72.77) — The stock is considered a good value relative to peers.

: Strong (Score: 72.77) — The stock is considered a good value relative to peers. Quality : Solid (Score: 8.73) — The balance sheet remains healthy.

: Solid (Score: 8.73) — The balance sheet remains healthy. Momentum: Weak (Score: 5.60) — The stock is underperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: PayPal Holdings’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a mixed outlook. While the strong Value score suggests potential, the weak Momentum score indicates that the stock is currently struggling to gain traction.

Top ETF Exposure

First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund (NYSE:FDN): 3.29% Weight

(NYSE:FDN): 3.29% Weight Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE:BLOK): 3.20% Weight

(NYSE:BLOK): 3.20% Weight Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSE:IPAY): 6.17% Weight

Significance: Because PayPal carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

PYPL Shares Gain Thursday

PYPL Price Action: PayPal shares were up 2.25% during regular trading and up 0.16% in after-hours trading on Thursday, last trading at $57.24, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock