What's Going On With WhiteFiber Stock Thursday?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI) stock fell Thursday as the company announced the pricing of an upsized $210 million convertible senior notes offering.

This news comes as broader markets are showing positive momentum, with the Nasdaq up 0.41% and the S&P 500 gaining 0.38%, suggesting the stock’s decline may be driven by company-specific factors rather than broader market trends.

WhiteFiber Upsizes Convertible Notes to $210M

The company priced $210 million of 4.500% convertible senior notes due 2031 in a private placement, upsizing the deal from the previously announced $200 million. The notes mature on February 1, 2031, with an initial conversion price of about $25.91 per share, a roughly 27.5% premium to the January 21, 2026, closing price.

The offering includes an option for initial purchasers to buy up to an additional $20 million of notes within 13 days of issuance. The sale is expected to close on January 26, 2026, subject to customary conditions.

WhiteFiber expects net proceeds of approximately $202.1 million, or about $221.5 million if the option is fully exercised. Roughly $120 million will fund a zero-strike call option transaction, with the balance earmarked for data center expansion, including new sites, construction, energy agreements, equipment purchases, potential acquisitions and partnerships, working capital, and general corporate purposes.

The broader market is experiencing gains, with the Technology sector up 0.45% today. This positive movement contrasts with WhiteFiber’s decline, suggesting the stock is underperforming its sector peers.

WhiteFiber’s Mixed Technical Indicators

WhiteFiber, Inc. is currently trading 12.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 7.6% above its 50-day SMA, indicating short-term strength. However, it is trading 12.9% below its 100-day SMA, which suggests some longer-term weakness. Shares have increased by 24.01% over the past 12 months and are currently closer to their 52-week lows than their highs.

The RSI is at 56.00, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum. The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum for the stock.

Key Resistance: $21.50

Anticipation Builds for WhiteFiber’s Earnings Report

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on March 9, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 17 cents

: Loss of 17 cents Revenue Estimate: $22.30 million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions:

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $34.38. Recent analyst moves include:

B. Riley Securities : Buy (Lowers Target to $40.00) (December 24, 2025)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $40.00) (December 24, 2025) HC Wainwright & Co. : Buy (Maintains Target to $34.00) (December 22, 2025)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $34.00) (December 22, 2025) Compass Point: Initiated with Buy (Target $32.00) (December 16, 2025)

WYFI Price Action: Whitefiber shares were down 5.12% at $19.18 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

