What's Going On With Rocket Lab Stock Today

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB) shares are trading lower on Thursday. The company disclosed that it completed its first launch of 2026 and its 80th Electron mission overall.

Details

The mission, titled The Cosmos Will See You Now, lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, at 11:52 pm NZDT (10:52 UTC).

It deployed two satellites into a 1,050 km circular orbit for the first time, dedicated to a customer, Open Cosmos.

Open Cosmos, a pan-European space tech firm, delivers complete satellite solutions, covering design, manufacturing, and in-orbit operations.

The high-altitude mission highlighted Electron's flexible payload capabilities, reinforcing its role as a reliable and versatile small satellite launch vehicle.

Rocket Lab's 2026 schedule features a full slate of Electron launches for both new and returning customers from its Virginia and New Zealand launch sites, with the next mission set to lift off soon from Launch Complex 1.

Neutron Test Update

Rocket Lab’s stock dropped around 5% late on Wednesday after the company disclosed that during overnight hydrostatic testing of the Stage 1 tank of Neutron rocket, the structure ruptured.

The company said that no significant damage occurred to the test structure or facilities.

Production of the next Stage 1 tank is already underway, and Neutron's development campaign continues while the team analyzes the test data.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were down 4.35% at $84.00 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock