Neusoft Corporation and Cerence AI (NASDAQ:CRNC) announced Thursday a strategic collaboration as automakers increasingly race to redefine how drivers and passengers interact with intelligent vehicles.

The partnership is aimed at advancing voice-driven intelligence inside car cabins by combining automotive software with conversational artificial intelligence, reflecting the industry’s push toward more intuitive, humanlike digital experiences on the road.

The companies plan to combine Neusoft’s intelligent cockpit platform with Cerence’s large language model and generative AI technologies to deliver more natural, intuitive voice experiences for automakers worldwide.

As cars become increasingly software-defined, consumers are demanding voice assistants that go beyond simple commands. The partnership is designed to help automakers offer systems that understand conversational speech, respond more fluidly, and feel less mechanical during everyday use.

Neusoft will provide the underlying software foundation, enabling Cerence’s voice AI tools to be embedded directly into vehicle cockpits. The companies said the approach is intended to scale across different vehicle models and global markets.

By combining Neusoft’s extensive global product development and delivery network with Cerence AI’s technological strengths and leadership in automotive, the two companies will jointly expand into global target markets.

The collaboration also aligns with Cerence’s wider effort to expand adoption of its hybrid AI platform, which runs on cloud infrastructure and enterprise AI frameworks. That push has gained traction as automakers adopt Cerence solutions built on Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) AI technologies and Microsoft Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure.

